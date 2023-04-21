If everyone in the world sat down, broke Matzah (unleavened flatbread) together and shared their food, stories and religious beliefs at a dining table laden with delicious cuisine, we all would find the world would be a better place.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, my husband, Eric, and I had two young men who arrived to our country in January from The United Arab Emirates along with a family that celebrates Ramadan. The two young men, Fahad Alhajeri and Mohamed Alalawi, have been celebrating the typical American holidays with us since they arrived. The college students joined our table with Eric, my friend Judy, another Christian friend named Tom and myself, who was raised honoring the Jewish faith and Passover.

We sat at a dining table and mostly listened as others spoke their truths. We shared cultural foods and traditions such as a mini seder, an Easter Egg Hunt and listening to chants from the Quran.

Since we ate dinner at sunset at 7:59 p.m., per Muslim and Jewish customs, we spent time dyeing Easter eggs, making Ramadan Mubarak cards and filling the seder plate. There was a buffet that held Samosa (a triangular pastry filled with meat) from Pakistan, Kabsa (a chicken and rice dish with Turmeric spices), Matzah Ball soup, Gefilte fish (white fish balls), Latkes (kosher potato pancakes), a lamb roast and ham (which many couldn’t eat) accompanied by fresh and dried fruit.

We had an opportunity to share and discuss the similarities in the food. It turned out that the Muslim practice of halal has some Kosher similarities, and many Muslims shop at Kosher delis.

What was most important was gaining knowledge about the rituals and reasoning behind all the traditions and beliefs. There were many questions asked with deeply rooted, sincere responses. There was mutual respect and sincerity present at all times.

The biggest takeaway is that all three religions give the same message about learning and discipline for growing within through the New and Old Testaments, the Torah and the Quran. We are more alike in our spiritualism than different. All the religions promote love, empathy and charity for others, filled with daily prayer.

We left with hugs and hope for the future, saying “Mae alsalamih,” “Shalom” and “May peace be with you.”