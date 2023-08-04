I was just 15 years old in 1985 when the photo with this article was taken by my best friend, Marni Allard, who had come with our family on a trip from Seattle to New York City. My father was still scolding us for not holding our silverware properly during lunch, so I can’t imagine what he thought as I strutted aggressively into this all-male circle.

“Unladylike” doesn’t begin to describe this spectacle. Was I acting like a male or femme fatale? Neither — I was a B-girl. There were so few females in the scene that the term wasn’t even in circulation yet. But each time I began to break down and dance on the streets, it was as if I broke the societal structures keeping us suppressed and separated.

These attitudes shaped the explosive, combative style of breakdancing, which wasn’t perceived as a legitimate dance style any more than graffiti was accepted as an art form or DJs were considered musicians. But in 2024, breaking will become an Olympic sport at the Paris games. And the timing couldn’t have been more appropriate, as events are planned around the globe to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary on Aug. 11 — recognizing Kool Herc’s block party in 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick in the Bronx as the colossal founding event.

Although B-boy or “break boy,” can refer more generally to any hip-hop practitioner (breakdancers, rappers, DJs, graffiti artists or beatboxers), it became associated more specifically in the ’70s with the dancers who would break on the break beats at Herc’s parties. In the ’80s, “breakin’ out” did not require a permit and “being down” meant you were ready to throw down — literally, in an instant. In Seattle, B-boys hung out at the malls, downtown near the alley behind Blue Zebra, or on the sidewalk by Tower Records. Anyone with fat laces woven into their sneakers was a target and battles ensued until the cops or another authority showed up.

When I heard the Paris Olympics announcement in 2020, I was watching Carissa Moore win the gold in surfing while doing doctoral research on the dynamic and improvisational characteristics surfing and hip-hop share. In that moment, I felt redemption, until I read some of the backlash that slammed the selection of breakdancing as an “utter embarrassment.” One commenter compared it to long-jump spitting, and another warned that “the Olympics should not be about culture shock.” But culture shock for whom? Why is it that Eurocentric sports like strongman and cross-country, that reward physical efficiency, are taken more seriously than the complex, multilayered art forms of hip-hop and he‘enalu (surfing)?

It wasn’t until I met the Seattle Circuit Breakers that I was able to make the conversion from elite gymnast to street dancer, which required more than reproducing dance steps or practiced routines. I had to master a set of skills that could be improvised in unpredictable surroundings. Our leader, Danny Clavesilla, aka Supreme La Rock, mentored us, teaching us the meaning and East Coast origins behind every break move, while Jo‘el Herd, aka DeeSki, taught me B-boy etiquette in the breakdance circle. Supreme La Rock and DeeSki formed one of Washington’s first professional hip-hop dance crews and were sponsored by Swatch and Adidas. I started as a student at one of their breakdance classes and eventually became a member.

DJ Supreme and Carter McGlasson, aka B-boy Fever One, emerged from our crew and became internationally acclaimed, contributing to Seattle’s unique break style and flavor that survives in new-generation crews like the Massive Monkees.

As I thought about the Olympic milestone, I reflected on some of my most memorable experiences at the all-age dance parties put on by radio stations KFOX and C89.5 at Seattle Center in 1984. Sometimes when I would enter the circle and bust my power moves, the other dancers would leave and start up somewhere else, so I didn’t know if it was because I won or if no one wanted to spar with a girl.

Of course, acrobatics were no match for guys like Lionel “Stretch” Washington from De Roxy Crew, who would pop and uprock behind me — the crowd would erupt in laughter and I wouldn’t even know he was there. To me, that’s what was missing from the more refined long-form style of breakin’ that was cultivated in the dance studios and organized B-boy competitions that emerged in the ‘90s. McGlasson hopes that the dance will stay true to its originators: “I want to be able to look at it and say, ‘Oh, that’s breakin’. That’s what I used to do.’ I don’t want to look at it and be like, ‘What is that?’ ”

If we’ve learned anything from the past half-century, it’s that when hip-hop breaks out on something, it will never be the same. I expect that after 2024, our preconceptions about the Olympics and traditional sports in general with be changed.