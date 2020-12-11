“Dementia may cause major financial problems long before diagnosis” [Dec. 5, Business] highlights another reason why people should be proactive about their brain health by getting regular memory screenings, regardless of whether they’re experiencing memory-loss symptoms.

Memory screenings are vital to detecting potential memory issues as quickly as possible. They are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. They should be part of everyone’s health and wellness routine.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) regularly offers free memory screenings virtually — appointments can be scheduled by calling our Helpline at 866-232-8484 or contacting us through our website, alzfdn.org (there are no minimum age or insurance prerequisites). Memory screenings are also included as part of the annual Medicare Wellness visit and offered by many primary care physicians as well.

Early detection makes a difference. Just as we regularly check other parts of our bodies, it’s vital that we monitor our brain health as well.

Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., president & CEO, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America