Commemorating the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, President Joe Biden finally pointed an accusing finger at the central culprit in the violent assault on American democracy: Donald Trump.

“We saw it with our own eyes,” Biden said during his speech inside the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. “Rioters menaced these halls, threatening the life of the speaker of the house, literally erecting gallows to hang the vice president of the United States of America. What did we not see? We didn’t see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege.”

As strong as Biden’s words about “a former president” may have been, they were no more condemning than were speeches given by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy a year ago. On the day following the attack, both of the top Republicans in Congress said flat out that Trump bore responsibility for what happened, and McCarthy even broached the idea of censuring him for his betrayal of duty.

Of course, that was then and this is now. The only Republicans who took part in Thursday’s solemn commemoration were Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. McConnell and McCarthy were nowhere to be seen and those who were seen, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, took the opportunity to repeat the ludicrous conspiracy theory that the capitol riot was a “false flag” operation engineered by the FBI.

The horror of Jan. 6 did not shock Republicans into a sane and patriotic rejection of the political violence and Trump’s Big Lie about the stolen 2020 presidential election. Instead, obeisance to the ex-president and his grotesque, seditious lie has become a litmus test in the GOP. With a few rare exceptions, Republican leaders at all levels, from Congress to local precinct committeemen, are perpetuating the thoroughly disproven falsehood that the election was corrupt and Biden is an illegitimate president.

In a Wall Street Journal column, Karl Rove, the ex-Fox News commentator and former White House adviser to President George W. Bush, called his fellow Republicans to task for their failure to unambiguously condemn the Capitol rioters and refute the stolen-election fiction. If a mob of Democrats had invaded the Capitol and a Democratic president had stood on the sidelines gleefully cheering them on, “…Republicans would have torched any high official who encouraged violence or stood mute while it was waged and been right to do so,” Rove said. “Republicans would have demanded an investigation to find who was responsible for the violence and been right to do so.”

But that is the opposite of how Republicans have responded. They have chosen to sustain the mendacity, some by loudly repeating preposterous untruths and the rest by cowering in silence, fearing Trump and his mob might target them next.

