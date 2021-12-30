Things were a little chaotic for the Washington State Cougars football team in 2021, yet, ultimately, the season turned out to be one of their most successful in a long time. Yes, they lost a head coach who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but they trounced the University of Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup and went on to win a spot in the Sun Bowl.

The weirdness, however, has not abated in the postseason. The Cougars’ initial opponent in the bowl game, the University of Miami Hurricanes, pulled out of the matchup because too many players tested positive for the coronavirus. Already in El Paso preparing for the game, the Cougs might have had to slink back to Pullman, denied a chance for gridiron glory, if bowl organizers had not been able to lure the Chippewas of Central Michigan University away from the Arizona Bowl. That was not a tough trick to pull off since the Chippewas’ scheduled opponent, Boise State, had also become a no-show thanks to too many positive COVID tests.

So, unless there is a sudden outbreak of infections in the locker room, WSU will get a moment in the national sports spotlight.

Still, that spotlight does not seem as bright as it once was when the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Sugar Bowl and the Orange Bowl were almost the only end of season games in town. The many lesser bowl games that have proliferated in recent years do not count for much of anything. They are primarily economic development gimmicks for a bunch of Sun Belt towns that provide advertising opportunities for fast food and beer manufacturers and extra content for cable sports channels to fill their less-than-prime hours.

It says something that it really did not matter who was on the other side of the line of scrimmage facing the boys in crimson and gray. Nothing was really at stake; no conference bragging rights, no national championship, no traditional rivalry. It makes all the barroom chatter, breathless news coverage, fan passion and general hoopla surrounding college football – and maybe all sports – seem a bit artificial and silly.

But, hey, even if a football game is only a game, that doesn’t mean it can’t be an entertaining way to waste three hours in the dark days of winter. So, in the spirit of the season, this U Dub grad says, “Go Cougs!”

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons