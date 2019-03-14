As the viaduct goes down, new buildings rise up to block the view.

Taking advantage of the unobstructed views and valuable real estate opportunities being created by the demolition of the Alaska Way Viaduct, developers are putting up new buildings and renovating old ones.

Amid this gold rush, current residents of the neighborhood may find that, instead of peeking through the pillars of the viaduct to watch the sunset over Elliott Bay, they will find themselves staring at the glass wall of a new high rise building.

