As a 16-year-old with a new driver’s license, one of the first places I went was to the public library in a neighboring town in the Midwest. Nervously, I looked around as I gathered the courage to walk over to the card catalog. I looked up the subject “gay.”

I remember my hands shaking. I was afraid I would be caught. When I found a book, I didn’t even write down the name. I memorized the Dewey Decimal number so there was no evidence of what I was after.

I cannot recall the title of the book I read that day. I remember it was full of research. But there were stories interspersed about people who were gay. And I remember the feeling of hope.

The public library gave me my first chance to explore who I was on my own terms. Today, that essential role of the library is under threat. According to the American Library Association, last year more than 2,500 books were challenged at public and school libraries. The vast majority were written by or about people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Today, I couldn’t be prouder to be associated with The Seattle Public Library and Seattle Public Library Foundation. Our organizations recently took the bold step to join Brooklyn Public Library in offering a “Books Unbanned” e-card for young readers across the nation who may be facing book bans and censorship in their communities.

The program is simple. SPL will provide the card. Teens from anywhere can sign up online and get access to the Library’s entire digital collection. And our nonprofit foundation will support the expenses through private contributions, ensuring that taxpayer resources are protected.

We have already seen a powerful response: In just over a month, more than 2,000 teens and young adults from all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have enrolled. Some have shared comments about what the SPL e-card means for their lives.

“Being a queer kid in Texas, finding information on my community’s history and books about people is hard,” one 17-year-old commented. “Most of my knowledge comes from online. It will be nice to read a book on the subject for once!”

Through reading and developing a small network of my own friends, I eventually built up the courage to come out to family. Only then did I discover that I had never been alone. My family supported me from the first day I came out. Sometimes our fears and reality are two different things.

I know there are many more young people out there who face the same fears I felt. They are looking for the same resources I looked for. They are looking for windows into a new world, or mirrors that help them hear and see the words: “ … you’ll be fine.”

Book bans take away liberty and freedom — principles that are essential to a healthy democracy. And they directly harm young people in need of ways to explore their identities.

Everyone deserves access to information and knowledge. For young people questioning their beliefs or exploring interests far and wide, libraries are essential. Today, let’s all stand up for intellectual freedom and the right to read. The future of our country depends on it.

Young people ages 13 to 26 and living outside King County can sign up for SPL’s e-card at spl.org/BooksUnbanned. You can support the Books Unbanned program by making a gift to The Seattle Public Library Foundation’s Equity & Access Fund at supportspl.org.