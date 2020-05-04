By
Seattle Times cartoonist

In the wake of the second deadly crash of Boeing’s new 737 MAX, the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI, federal transportation authorities and major news media are scrutinizing the process that gained Federal Aviation Administration certification for the aircraft.

David Horsey is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist for The Seattle Times.

