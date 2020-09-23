Thank you for regularly running Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column. I appreciate his thought-provoking views and his humanity.

I was moved to take a moment and write about the column “Let’s talk Chicago” [Sept. 20, Opinion]. Pitts states that Black Lives Matter is a self-evident truth, and I find myself saying it more and more, and rejoice every time I see it proclaimed. Shout it from the rooftop! It’s about time.

I am white. I come from privilege. I still have a roof over my head and a full refrigerator like many of my peers. But, if you open your eyes, here in America now, no one knows what might befall them tomorrow. This is just starting to come home to a lot of people of privilege, especially how tenuous our “security” really is. It is why I find it more important than ever to stand with humanity for humanity. Open your eyes.

I thank Pitts for his frank words, so needed today, and always.

Janna Wachter, Seattle