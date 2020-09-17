Re: “Celebrate the phenomenal legacy of Bill Gates Sr.” [Sept. 16, Opinion]:

I succeeded Bill Gates Sr. to the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.

I met Gates in the early 1970s. He was president of the Seattle-King County Bar Association (SKBA), and he made a speech supporting that Bar’s decision to allocate one-third of the budget for minority scholarships at the University of Washington School of Law. It was during his presidency of SKBA that we voted at a special meeting to employ Bill Dwyer (later federal District Court judge) to write an amicus brief in the De Funis case to try to preserve the affirmative action program at the UW Law School.

It was also during Gates’ presidency that we went to the presiding judge of the King County Superior Court to address discriminatory treatment of legal-services lawyers by a King County judge.

As Antony said of Brutus, “This was the noblest Roman of them all … His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him, that Nature might stand up and say to all the world, ‘This was a man.’ ”

Lem Howell, Seattle