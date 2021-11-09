Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is one of the smarmiest politicians to ever live, so it is no surprise that he tried to score political points by going after Sesame’s Street’s Big Bird, accusing the large, lovable Muppet of spreading “government propaganda.”

On Saturday, the bird tweeted that he had gotten his COVID-19 vaccine. “My wing is feeling a little sore,” he said, “but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

It seemed like a nice note to send out now that children as young as 5 years old can get the vaccine, especially since many may be nervous about a needle in the arm. Cruz did not see it as nice, nor did various right-wing blowhards on Fox News and Newsmax who were livid about the bird’s message.

It is easy to laugh at the absurdity of alleged grown-ups verbally assaulting a puppet for doing a good deed, but what is not funny is how the constant stream of anti-vaccination screeds flowing from the mouths of opportunistic conservative politicians and pundits has begun to undermine public faith in all vaccines, not just the one for COVID-19.

In the future, if more kids get sick from the measles and other once-conquered diseases because their parents have been deluded by this anti-vaccine nonsense, we will have to wonder who the actual puppets are.

