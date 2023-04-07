Democrats have many sizable, popular accomplishments to tout and share with voters — everything from protecting marriage equality to passing the first major gun safety bill in 30 years. But the largest achievement of all is not just another item in a laundry list of legislative and executive actions, it’s the fundamental shift in economic policy that has occurred in the past two years.

If you sort through the more than 300 bills signed into law by President Joe Biden, a trendline emerges. This flurry of legislating shows a transformational change in economic thinking. It’s the end of Reaganomics, neoliberalism and trickle-down economics. And it’s the beginning of implementing a theory of government’s role in fostering strong and equitable growth that we will call Bidenomics.

The basic economic indicators show a glimpse of what Bidenomics has brought to America.

We’ve created a record 12 million new jobs in two years. That’s more job creation in two years than any other president has ever overseen in four years. The unemployment rate is not only at a 50-year low of 3.4%, we are reaching record-low unemployment for Black and Latino workers. Wages for hourly workers have increased, as inflation has fallen in each of the last six months.

But the true measure of Bidenomics goes far beyond these basic trackers. Fundamentally, Bidenomics is based on the belief that we can rewrite the rules of the economy to make it work for the left-behind, the marginalized, the lost and the forgotten, the working people and poor people of every community.

For decades, U.S. economic policy has been dominated by the dogma that paired aggressive deregulation and disastrous trade deals with tax cuts skewed to the wealthy and big corporations as a means to achieving progress.

In this flawed model, the private sector alone was capable of forging economic success and the market would be left to correct everything. Government intervention was minimized, and the invisible hand of the market was given free rein.

This approach focused on achieving short-term growth levels that ended up being unsustainable on multiple fronts, whether that meant hollowing out our domestic supply chain, fostering the wholesale transfer of jobs from industrial America to other countries and driving down wages, or destroying our environment. The “supply side” economics of neoliberalism and trade deals like NAFTA destroyed the manufacturing jobs, unions and affordable higher education that would lead to a path to prosperity for rural areas and people of color.

The inevitable economic divide then grew into societal and political catastrophe. The result of significantly inequitable outcomes — from child and rural poverty to overwhelming wealth gaps for Black, brown and Indigenous people — were blamed on those individuals or communities. Instead of a society founded on the American ideals of freedom and prosperity, our values were flipped and the idea of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps came to mean that if your family didn’t thrive or even just survive, it was that you didn’t try hard enough or that an immigrant was taking your job — not that the bootstraps were broken in the first place or that you didn’t even have bootstraps from the start. Rural areas and old manufacturing towns lost jobs, population and hope. Even thriving urban areas pushed out people of color and poor people through gentrification. Combined with the corruption of money in politics and increasing polarization, these divides led to a fundamental lack of faith that government would ever work for the people.

Bidenomics seeks to reverse these trends on all fronts and is premised on three core ideas to build an economy that works from the middle-out and the bottom-up.

First, Bidenomics embraces that government is the great equalizer of opportunity as no other entity can be and that many of the gaps in economic justice and racial justice are from past bad policy choices — and therefore can be fixed by different policy choices. Second, we implement smart government policy that incentivizes private and public investments in key sectors, from jump-starting our green energy capacity to reviving industrial manufacturing in communities long forgotten by policymakers. And third, we assert that government must take on regulation of market forces that have stymied competition and benefited giant corporations while hurting workers, consumers and small businesses.

Perhaps the clearest example of government as the great equalizer of opportunity is in the breadth and depth of the government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, and the success we’ve seen in addressing child poverty. When President Biden and Democrats in Congress expanded and enhanced the Child Tax Credit as part of the American Rescue Plan, we lifted 3 million children out of poverty. An analysis of Census Bureau data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that 91% of low-income families used their monthly benefit on basic needs, boosting economic stability and growth. Policies like these are not just compassionate, they save our country money in the long run by investing in our people early on in their lives, setting them up for sustained success and prosperity.

Similarly, the White House Justice40 Initiative, which directs 40% of federal spending to disadvantaged communities, seeks to recognize the historic harms of federal divestment and economic racism on communities of color and poor communities. While still a work in progress, Bidenomics seeks to change the functioning of our systems so that disadvantaged communities are able to access government funding and programs, while also tackling systemic harms through executive actions.

The second plank of our economic vision — smart government policy that incentivizes private and public investments in key sectors — can be seen in a flurry of legislative and executive actions. The effort to bring broadband to rural areas, get poisonous lead out of water pipes and make things in America again — from semiconductors to electric vehicles — is a long-term investment in America’s competitiveness. Bidenomics then pairs government funding with requirements that ensure corporations that participate support prevailing wage standards that boost wages and benefits, and spend taxpayer money not on stock buybacks but on family-friendly policies such as child care.

This is about much more than just a new era of industrial policy. We make these investments to not only build-out manufacturing but also build opportunities and improve outcomes for everyone. It is targeted industrial policy that reminds Americans in the heartland and other small towns that America has not forgotten you.

Crucially, this approach also recognizes government’s role in incentivizing American leadership in tackling climate change. The old economic model not only refused to engage in the public spending necessary to transition to clean energy, it encouraged and deepened our reliance on fossil fuels. But frankly, there is no possibility of economic growth if there is ecological collapse.

The Inflation Reduction Act not only makes the largest ever climate investment, it will also put us on a path to 40% emissions reduction by 2030. Through this climate action, we are wedding together new subsidies in green manufacturing, incentives for research and development, investments in energy infrastructure, and emission reductions, with a newly rejuvenated domestic supply chain. Together, this promotes sustainable growth, good jobs and higher wages by addressing climate change and mitigating extreme weather events, and recognizing the historic harms that hit communities of color and poor people hardest.

The third tenet of Bidenomics seeks to right the skewed market forces and tax policies that have concentrated wealth and income to a tiny percentage of billionaires and skyrocketed the monopoly power of megacorporations. Government regulation in this arena is long overdue — from administrative actions that rein in unsafe railways to Big Tech marketplaces that use market concentration to shaft small businesses, workers and consumers.

The Biden administration, particularly the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, have not only focused on breaking up concentration to reduce prices of everyday consumer goods like meat and eggs, but also on tackling wage suppression through a ban on noncompete clauses and going after harmful mergers before they happen instead of waiting until after competition has been killed. By taking on executive actions around “junk fees” to passing legislation that finally gives Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices, we are standing on the side of people who have felt powerless to take on these huge conglomerates that have greedily raised prices and gobbled up competition.

Even as we celebrate individual pieces of legislation that have passed, it is the national reframing of the economic theory of change that undergirds our transformation. Now, it’s time — in President Biden’s words — to “finish the job.” From universal child care to investments in affordable housing, to putting people over profits in health care, we still have work to do.

Democrats have rewritten the rules of our economy to make it work better for everyone. We have replaced the “trickle down” theory with bottom-up, middle-out growth. We have shown that we will use every tool in the government’s power to make life better and drive prosperity for all Americans, no matter your race or ZIP code. We are giving hope again that every person and every place matters. Now, let’s finish the job.