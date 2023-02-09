With his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, President Joe Biden gave one of the best performances of his very long political career.

The text was solid, filled with bread-and-butter issues aimed at middle-class voters and notable for his plea for real change in American policing — a plea that, for once, was not undercut by a pro forma call for more funding of police departments. What really worked, though, was Biden’s delivery. Yes, he stumbled over words now and then, just as he always has in his lifelong battle with a stuttering affliction, but he did not look old; he looked seasoned and ready to take on his adversaries with a smile on his face.

Biden had a very useful foil sitting in the backbenches of the House, Georgia’s Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She and a few other members of the House GOP’s extremist caucus repeatedly heckled the president. He responded, sometimes with stern looks but more often with deft, good-humored retorts. In one hot exchange, he boxed the Republicans into standing up and cheering for Social Security and Medicare, even though many of them are keen to take a knife to those programs.

So, it was a great night for the president, a man who has languished in the polls and is seen among a great many Democrats as too old for a second term. Biden was funny, feisty, and clearly not a dithering old man. The hard reality, though, is that most Americans were not paying attention.

The bulk of the speech was a litany of the very real accomplishments of the Biden administration, but will that make a dent in the current public misperception? A recent ABC News poll has found that 62% of Americans think Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office, a belief that is divorced from reality.

About 40% of those who cling to that view are likely Republicans who will never give the guy credit for anything, even if Biden promised each of them a free Dodge Ram pickup stocked with cases of Coors Light. The rest are the disconnected folks who would not let an old-fashioned State of the Union speech take their focus away from Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post or a round of Grand “Theft Auto V.”

Advertising

In his address, Biden had a lot to say that would appeal to a broad majority of Americans. Unfortunately, a broad majority of Americans were almost surely not paying attention.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.