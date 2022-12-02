This is Mission Control for the joint government and philanthropic moon shot to end homelessness in downtown Seattle.

Sixteen people around a conference table in the city’s Emergency Operations Center near Pioneer Square — pandemic masks on, laptops open, water bottles by the elbow. Every morning, they report progress finding housing for the 787 people living in tents, under bridges and on sidewalks in the city core. Outreach workers know them all by name and the challenges they face.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority and the “We Are In” philanthropic coalition set up this “Housing Command Center” to house every single person living unsheltered in the state’s most concentrated area of homelessness. The budget is $18.4 million, split between RHA and philanthropy.

The Command Center’s location is symbolic. The Emergency Operations Center is secure and earthquake-proof, where officials gather during natural disasters. Five years ago, former Mayor Ed Murray also set up a post there to fight homelessness, and invited in the cameras. How is this effort any different from Murray’s?

“I literally cannot tell you,” said Marc Dones, CEO of the authority. “I wasn’t here. I don’t know.”

This isn’t like “Groundhog Day,” assure those in the Command Center. They are not doing the same thing over and over with the same result. And that’s mostly true.

The RHA has fundamentally refocused the approach to homelessness. It stresses making personal contact with those it seeks to serve. It tries to find permanent places where people actually want to live.

But the effort begs a fundamental question: Is it better to make audacious promises that generate hope and excitement, or under-promise and over-deliver?

So far, 13 people have found housing through the Command Center. There is no timeline for declaring success.

Dones, sort of tongue-in-cheek, expresses wonder at what he called this community’s “learned helplessness about homelessness,” adding: “There is a fundamental deep-seated belief that things are not doable.”

Under Dones’ leadership, the RHA does not suffer from such a lack of confidence. The agency is determined to end homelessness — that is a drumbeat of its communications. Not reducing. Not managing. Ending.

For a region that witnessed the rise and fall of such efforts, the “Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness,” which fizzled in 2015, Dones’ charisma and the RHA’s ambition are bracing. But a word of caution: This community’s skepticism about homelessness efforts has been fueled by broken promises and unrealistic goals.

The past record of spending and outcomes isn’t encouraging. A recent estimate by the Washington State Auditor found the City of Seattle spent more than $317 million for homeless services from 2017-2021. The audit only examined human services funding. The Seattle Times reported that Seattle’s Office of Housing invested more than $200 million in the same period in affordable housing for people living unsheltered. King County’s spending on homelessness was not reviewed by the auditor.

The RHA’s 2022 point-in-time count showed 13,368 people experiencing homelessness in King County.

So let’s take a look at the fine print of the RHA’s promises.

The agency is rightly focused on finding housing. But many of those living unsheltered downtown also have behavioral health issues. The RHA won’t work with someone in crisis, directing them to medical or other providers first.

The RHA emphasizes finding places to live with private sector landlords, a laudable and necessary strategy considering the lack of public housing. But its financial assistance lasts only a year. After that, the RHA hopes the person will be able to pay their own rent or secure housing subsidies. That’s a big unknown.

And Dones concedes that ending homelessness regionwide will happen only with more taxpayer money from the state and federal government. That caveat is missing from its day-to-day communications. A recent RHA email to supporters included the subject line: “Together, we can end homelessness.”

“On the other side, I want to be very clear — and this goes to the honesty — it is not doable at the resource allocation that this agency currently has, and it will take longer than five years to get it done,” Dones told the Times editorial board.

“So I think that where we actually overpromise and then under-deliver is when we talk about time scales, and when we tell people we can do it in five years or 10 years and it actually isn’t going to cost any more money. That is not true.”

Jon Scholes, CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, remains “cautiously optimistic” of the RHA’s work to bring homelessness in the center city to functional zero. He said the RHA was right to negotiate with landlords, leasing whole floors at a time instead of individual units. There is enough private sector housing in the region for everyone on RHA’s by-name list.

The slow start, Scholes said, was due mostly to the growing pains of setting up the authority, which began this work last summer.

“I don’t think anybody’s happy with the pace and the progress. I think the approach is still the right one, but the pace is clearly not where we want it to be,” he said.

“By drawing a line around this neighborhood where we do have the highest concentration (of homelessness), it allows everybody to hold them [the RHA] accountable, and we can all sort of judge and analyze that as we go forward.”

In Seattle, we have a way of getting super excited about something, inflating it beyond reasonable expectations, and then fiercely kicking it to the curb when reality sets in. Exhibit A: the proposed Seattle Monorail, which went from the solution to all our transportation problems in 1997 to the worst idea ever in 2005 — a $124.78 million taxpayer-funded white elephant.

For his part, Dones said he recognizes the potential pitfalls of being audacious, which is clearly part of his nature.

“I think it’s a little bit of, damned if you do, damned if you don’t, right? Because if you walk around saying ‘Woe is King County,’ it never gets done. My job as an appointed official is to act like what the public wants to see from us is not muddling through but getting the job done right.”

Dones calls the downtown focus a “trust-building exercise.”

“We have got to start, to some degree, small, with our downtown work and build people’s belief that if they trust us with the resources, we will get the thing done. It’s very clear to me that the public wants it done. They just don’t know who to turn to anymore to make that request.”

Dones and crew should not misread the community’s “learned hopelessness about homeless” to mean it can rely on charisma and ambition and distancing itself from the past.

Everyone wants the RHA to succeed, to end homelessness downtown, and then use those tactics to end homelessness across the region. But credibility and honesty must also be in the mix. Because if the RHA stumbles, the hopelessness about government, poverty and whether we can ever solve unmet human needs will grow very deep indeed.