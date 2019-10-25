President Theodore Roosevelt famously described his foreign-policy stance as “speak softly and carry a big stick.” President Donald Trump’s approach is the opposite; more like “bellow loudly and poke the stick in the eyes of your friends.”

Trump’s abrupt decision to pull back American troops in Syria and open the way for the Turkish army to begin an ethnic cleansing of America’s Kurdish allies is a great betrayal that cannot be explained or justified by the squealing bombast of the current president. Trump’s impulsive move was, apparently, made without input from anyone but Turkey’s authoritarian leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The ill-considered action has been condemned by a lopsided, bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, by Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio, and, most importantly, by retired military leaders who are appalled that American strength and honor have been so grossly undermined by the president.

William H. McRaven, a retired Navy admiral and former commander of the United States Special Operations Command, wrote a powerful commentary in The New York Times condemning Trump. “If our promises are meaningless, how will our allies ever trust us?” McRaven asked. “If we can’t have faith in our nation’s principles, why would the men and women of this nation join the military? And if they don’t join, who will protect us? If we are not the champions of the good and the right, then who will follow us? And if no one follows us — where will the world end up?”

McRaven said Trump does not understand or care about such things as trust, honor and principle. “And if this president doesn’t understand their importance, if this president doesn’t demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office — Republican, Democrat or independent — the sooner, the better,” the admiral wrote. “The fate of our Republic depends upon it.”

