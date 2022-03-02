Back when I started my journalism career at the now-departed Daily Journal-American in Bellevue, the movers and shakers in the city were not interested in too much moving or shaking. There was a strict height limit on buildings in the commercial core that was intended to keep Bellevue from becoming more than what it was: a pleasant bedroom community happily separated from the urban hullabaloo over in the larger city on the west side of Lake Washington.

Now, looking east across the lake, a cluster of skyscrapers jut into view, evidence that the old guard’s height limit is long forgotten. And the buildings are not all that have shot upward. Housing prices have soared past Seattle, past Manhattan, past San Francisco and are soon expected to shoot past Sunnyvale, California, the last American city of 100,000 or more population that is more expensive than Bellevue.

As Danny Westneat noted in a recent column, Seattle – as pricey as it is for most people – is becoming a bedroom community for Bellevue, at least for many workers with jobs across the floating bridges who cannot afford to buy a house or pay the exorbitant rental costs in the Eastside metropolis. The stratospheric price of housing in Bellevue is yet another indicator of why this region has a chronic homelessness problem.

Beyond the social and economic ramifications, though, there is something else that boggles the mind about Bellevue’s new status. In the past, when thinking of cities where the cost of residence was insanely high, the places that came to mind were Paris or London or San Francisco or Manhattan; big towns with big reputations that have been celebrated decade after decade in movies and literature. It costs a lot to live in those fabled cities because the price of admission is worth it.

But Bellevue?

Sure, B-town has got an excellent shopping mall. It has a nice art museum and a convention center and several good restaurants. But is anyone going to be writing songs extolling the city’s allure? Can you imagine Tony Bennett singing “I Left My Heart in Bellevue?” Or Frank Sinatra belting out, “If I can make it there, I can make it anywhere – it’s up to you Bellevue, Washington?”

On the other hand, Dick’s Drive-In returned to Bellevue not long ago, so at least there’s a cheap place to eat for those who are struggling to pay the rent. “Start spreading the news…”

