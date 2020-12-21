Re: “Join us for ‘trash’ talk, and make Seattle cleaner and safer” [Dec. 11, Opinion]:

Applause to Andrea Suarez and iheartdowntownseattle.com. Instead of complaining about downtown garbage, she is doing something to change it.

We need to also acknowledge the many people who single-handedly clean up garbage daily. Among a few of these local heroes are a couple at Seward Park who carry a trash pincher and garbage bag on their daily walk around the loop, and a Madrona resident encouraging neighborhood cleanup through Facebook and Nextdoor. These are just a couple examples of residents caring about their community.

Hats off to all who pitch in to keep Seattle beautiful!

Mary Boles-Hall, Seattle