On Aug. 19, 2017, a salmon farm pen near Cypress Island collapsed, spilling as many as 263,000 nonnative Atlantic salmon into the Salish Sea — the inland marine waters of Washington and British Columbia — creating an immediate ecological threat. Cooke Aquaculture, the multinational corporation owning the farm, promptly lied about the catastrophe, reporting that only a few thousand fish escaped.

On the anniversary of this preventable disaster, we say “no more mistakes” when it comes to industrial aquaculture in state and federal waters. The 2017 spill was a sobering reminder that we cannot afford to overlook the risks posed by large-scale feedlots in our oceans, and that profit-hungry corporations cannot be counted on to act in the public’s best interests.

Mere weeks after the escapement, Cooke’s salmon were found as far south as Tacoma and as far north as Vancouver Island. In several places, farmed fish were caught with juvenile wild salmon in their bellies. An estimated 95% of escaped fish were infected with a variant of piscine orthoreovirus, which causes heart and skeletal inflammation, and had never before been documented in the Salish Sea.

Cooke leaders proved to be bad actors at every turn, more concerned with saving face than taking accountability. The company blamed the break on extreme tides caused by a solar eclipse, but state investigators found the tidal currents were not abnormally strong, pointing instead to 110 tons of rampant biofouling, weighing down neglected pens.

As a Yup’ik Salmon Person, I know that for coastal tribes, including the Lummi, Samish and Swinomish, wild Pacific salmon are sacred and inextricably tied to cultural, physical, nutritional and spiritual well-being. Tribal fishers cleaned up Cooke’s mess, recapturing 55,000 escaped salmon. In return, Cooke tried bribing the Lummi Nation to keep quiet on the harms of net-pen aquaculture. Timothy Ballew II, of the Lummi Indian Business Council, responded, “The Lummi Nation is not willing to be muzzled.” Brazenly, Cooke restocked its Cypress Island net pen just two months after the collapse.

These events reveal the danger in allowing private interests to dictate the future of our oceans. Yet, that is exactly what is happening. Behind greenwashed (or bluewashed) calls for a “blue economy,” we find powerful corporate interests masquerading as proponents of sustainable seafood. The leading finfish aquaculture lobbying group, Stronger America Through Seafood, is backed by Cargill, Merck, Sysco and others whose primary concern is their bottom lines, not the well-being of our communities or oceans.

Advertising

Recently, legislation backed by Stronger America Through Seafood was introduced in Congress. The AQUAA Act seeks to expand industrial aquaculture in U.S. federal waters, under the guise of supporting a sustainable seafood industry.

In reality, industrial fish farms discharge excess feed, untreated waste, antibiotics and other chemicals into the sea. Near these farms you’ll often find a telltale layer of sludge choking marine life, corals and plants. Diseases and parasites proliferate in densely packed cages, which operate like concentrated animal feeding operations in the ocean. Fish feeds use monoculture and GMO corn and soy, and/or enormous volumes of wild fish, taken from subsistence fisheries that communities depend on. Farmed fish routinely escape, competing with native fish for resources and disrupting wild gene pools.

Tribal and traditional Indigenous aquaculture practices, and appropriately scaled aquaculture rooted in local communities, can and should be part of food solutions. We cannot allow profit-centered agendas to endanger the biodiversity of our oceans, the livelihoods of those depending on sustainable fisheries and the health of our communities.

Across the country, fishing families, conservationists and coastal communities are rising up against greed-driven industrial aquaculture. Don’t Cage Our Oceans, a coalition of diverse organizations working to stop the development of factory fish farming in U.S. waters, is calling for the AQUAA Act to be blocked.

Last November, due largely to tribal leadership, Washington made the right move by banning net-pen fish farming in state waters. Commercial aquaculture proponents are already contesting the ban, and continuing to push projects like a pilot for farming sablefish in Puget Sound.

The lessons from the Cooke Aquaculture spill must not fade away. Let this anniversary serve as a rallying cry for community stewardship, not corporate ownership, of our vital food systems and precious oceans.