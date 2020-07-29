As it looks less and less likely that we will be starting school in-person in September, let’s take the bull by the horns and do something truly amazing.

What I am imagining is a state or national effort to create a rich, super-high-quality learning experience that includes a combination of educational programming (something like a more comprehensive and updated version of “Sesame Street”), state-of-the-art online classes, and a more personalized component provided by local teachers. Just imagine how such a common experience could pull our state and nation together, perhaps even more so than our current schooling model.

When we eventually return to in-person classes, these components could continue to be part of our public education commitment. What if Russell Wilson was your PE teacher, or Neil deGrasse Tyson was your science teacher?

A new model of schooling need not be an inferior compromise. It could be a chance to do something great.

Jim Strickland, teacher, Marysville