In today’s attention economy, it isn’t surprising that genocidal artificial intelligence misfires get the headlines. But the more immediate danger is economic collapse caused by hyper-productive machines reducing the ability for ordinary citizens to participate in wage-earning work, potentially impoverishing millions.

This is especially true of highly paid information work, a proven specialty of artificial minds.

On the shoulders of this automated labor force, super wealthy AI entrepreneurs and companies will rise to form the most powerful elites to ever lord over humanity. Meanwhile, governments risk collapse from sharply diminished tax bases compounded by their own elected leader’s acute technological incompetence — an AI apocalypse.

Avoiding this apocalypse requires both technical and economic solutions. We must demand limits on the machines, but also account for what will be a very expensive leisure-prominent society. We need new thinking.

On the technology front, we must limit the types of data we use to train our machines by establishing a boundary between what it means to be human and what we’re willing to cede to AI. Some types of data must be off-limits to the machines lest they encroach upon our humanity. On the economic front, we must move away from taxation as the basis for generating national wealth and toward a model of making humanity an equity partner in the coming AI boom. The tech elite are firing up their engines of wealth generation using humanity’s data as fuel. Humanity must demand its share.

AI: SOFTWARE ON STEROIDS

The software economy has generated the wealthiest companies in history, many now surpassing trillion-dollar valuations. That’s trillion with a ‘t,’ creating a class of super wealthy individuals who wield power on par with our elected leaders.

This wealth was generated in two ways. First, software automated many of the tasks that once required human labor, increasing worker productivity. Fewer workers mean lower expenses and thus higher profits.

Second, software companies exploited Luddite government officials to avoid playing by the rules that govern traditional companies (like the one that prints this newspaper) and dodging taxes on all that profit. A poorly regulated industry powered by fewer workers generating massive, untaxed profits is the flywheel that spawned record income disparity and the largest billionaire class in history.

AI will eliminate even more human labor that is out of reach of ordinary software. Unlike software, AI can automate tasks that require human logic. Moreover, the skill it takes to build and use AI is far less than what it takes to program software, making it likely that AI will eat the world much faster than software did.

Customers will spend large on AI solutions to remain competitive. This spending spree will bloat the coffers of the companies who build these AI solutions.

Governments could turn to regulation to rein in AI development, but history shows this to be unlikely. Remember the breakup of badly-behaving Microsoft into separate companies? Or those devastating penalties monopolistic Google paid? Me neither.

We’ve elected a Congress too ignorant of technology and more concerned with being celebrities than in governing. But even if Congress inexplicably became useful, regulation is problematic in its own right. Reining in our pioneering AI companies won’t be reciprocated by the likes of China or Russia, putting our economy and our national security at risk.

We need a nationwide discussion over what it means to be human and what we’re willing to cede to AI. It is in our power to limit what data we choose to make available to AI. It cannot learn anything without our, their human teachers’, direct involvement.

We could instruct AI to make the justice system fairer or we could tell it to infringe on the work of artists. We could nudge it to automate the burdensome tax season down to mere minutes or we could give it the data to design a celebrity sex worker. We might solicit its help educating our children or force it to peer under the clothing of anyone in our camera lens. We could work with it to remove atmospheric carbon or create a deepfake of the pope dressed like a rapper. Our data. Our choice.

Limiting AI’s data doesn’t limit the progression of the technology. There are many problems AI can solve that are clear wins for humanity; let’s place these problems at the front of the queue. But doing silly things with AI feeds our attention economy.

Perhaps all those out of work techies could be refocused on making sure AI is well thought out and tested. We have the skills readily available to scrutinize AI solutions for their efficacy, safety and impact on humanity. We are going to do this AI thing, so let’s do it consciously.

SHOW ME THE MONEY

The software economy created more billionaires than any other economy in history. Unfortunately, not enough of this cash haul has trickled down to the masses, creating the largest wealth gap in history. In the time it takes a wealthy tech-bro to sail to his private island on his private yacht, an obscene number of people slip into poverty.

AI is poised to accelerate this movement in both directions. Tech-bros will be trading their islands for archipelagoes while social services will suffer bankruptcy trying to tend to the needs of the underemployed masses. The debt-ceiling fight will be staged weekly. Our system of taxation is not going to generate enough national wealth to allow us to survive.

Taxation is a poor way to fund the business of a nation. There hasn’t been a single government since the neolithic began that has managed to accumulate sustainable national wealth through taxation. Countries like Norway and Saudi Arabia owe their riches to oil, not tax collection. Taxation is a one-way trip to bankruptcy. It has never worked.

Instead, let’s look to a proven method: the ways and means of the corporations and individuals at the top of the wealth chain. They create their vast fortunes through equity in growth technology. AI is poised to become the growth technology to end all growth technologies. Humanity must be part of it.

Humanity’s case for equity in tech companies is strong. Facebook literally makes its billions on the data provided by its customers. The more they surveil our behavior, the more ads they sell and revenue they pocket. Who is responsible for Facebook’s fortune? We are. It’s our data that fueled its success.

But even companies like Apple, which sell products people are actually willing to pay for, are beholden to the U.S. economy for their success. Tech companies have succeeded on the back of the richest and most powerful economy in the world. There is a reason there are no tech giants from Europe, Asia, South America, Africa or Australia. The United States sits atop all other world economies. Our corporations are blessed to be American.

And yet here we are, as a country, broke. Our contribution of a thriving U.S. marketplace and exabytes of valuable citizen data has gone unrewarded. Putting a stop to this will require executive action. Imagine, for example, an executive order that makes illegal the monetization of personal information. It would turn the data centers of the tech giants into crime scenes to be cordoned off with yellow police tape and confiscated as evidence.

But, of course, that isn’t the goal. The negotiation would be swift. Bail would be paid in equity. Can you imagine what shape the U.S. Treasury would be in today had we claimed equity in social media companies at the time of their initial public offerings? Those companies would still be insanely rich, but so would the U.S. government. We would be a nation whose wealth grew with our economy instead of our tax base. We’d be rich just like the companies who use us to enrich themselves.

Since all AI is, naturally, trained with data owned by humanity, humanity is entitled to a share of its profit. National wealth based on equity would turn the IRS into a brokerage organization flush with assets, akin to insanely profitable firms like Merrill Lynch and Fidelity, rather than a collection agency saddled with debt. American firms know how to make money. It’s time the federal government plays that same game. Taxation is a proven way to impoverish nations. Equity is a proven way to generate wealth.

AI needs our data and our marketplace to flourish. Let’s insist we and our government flourish alongside it.