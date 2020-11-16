In Danny Westneat’s article “Don’t look now, but Trump did better in blue King County than he did the last time” [Nov. 11, Northwest]: We’re lead to believe that Trump’s election in 2016 was essentially a fluke that will not happen again. I believe the opposite. I believe that King County is the proverbial canary in the coal mine, warning us of possible impending doom. Does Trump’s defeat mean the end of this flirtation with authoritarian rule, or is it just the beginning? What if Trump developed a strategy that a better, more polished authoritarian politician can use? Is this the end of the threat of our slide to authoritarianism or just the beginning? I hope that it’s not the latter.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah