Re: “Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers wrong to join election attack” [Dec. 16, Opinion]:

While I agree with the editorial regarding U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, as well as the David Horsey illustrated editorial cartoon, I think remedies must be the positive action by urban liberals, not any epiphany by rural voters. There is a real resentment by rural communities at the ignorance of the issues affecting their communities. Not having high-speed internet, not having adequate public school budgets, inadequate health care resources, inadequate transportation and other infrastructure funding, and total misunderstanding of the natural-resource economy are among the social and economic issues that demonstrate the gulf between rural and urban dwellers.

It is my belief that economic development in rural areas is the big lesson from this election. Democrats lost in the rural districts because of the resentment. This must be corrected. Progressives must help the Americans who are being left behind and change policy until it hurts. This means even more tax dollars spent in rural development, not on corporate agriculture but on individuals, smaller farms, startup businesses and on local government such as school districts.

Doing nothing merely guarantees the next fascist leader to the presidency and the loss of American democracy.

