The current occupant of the White House lacks the personal integrity and ethical standards to continue serving in the office to which he was elected four years ago.

Since November, he has continued to falsely claim that he was actually elected and has made unproven charges of voter fraud and election irregularities. He has openly asked officials in Georgia to lie for him and falsify election results. He has repeatedly violated his oath of office to “protect and defend the Constitution.” Wednesday, he incited a crowd of his supporters to act on his false claims, resulting in an act of anarchy as they forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting the lawful actions of our elected representatives.

He no longer has the moral right to be the president. If he had any integrity he would immediately resign his office and depart Washington, D.C., for his new home in Florida.

Frederick J. Seidel, Port Orchard