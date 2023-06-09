Reagan Dunn, vice chairman of the Metropolitan King County Council, often offers a rational Republican voice, not only in his own conspiracy-crazed party, but also in a city where militant progressive orthodoxy frequently stifles alternative ideas.

Last week in a Seattle Times guest opinion piece, Dunn took to task the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) for its paltry list of accomplishments, failure to reimburse service providers on time, internal squabbles and what appear to be ideology-driven policies.

“The authority’s total dedication to the ‘housing first’ philosophy chooses housing, especially single-occupancy housing, before any other needed services — which is quite possibly the most expensive, least expedient approach to housing those who are homeless,” Dunn wrote. “And it ignores underlying issues that lead to homelessness in the first place.”

Dunn points out that a 2020 Point-in-Time Count found that “73% of the chronically homeless population disclosed a serious psychiatric condition, and 64% disclosed suffering from a substance use disorder.” He insists KCRHA has done little to address that stark reality.

Dunn says KCRHA also chooses to overlook another glaring statistic: As much as 45% of our homeless population arrives here from other locales. That simple fact undercuts the standard assumption that affluent Seattle’s high cost of housing is the only thing driving people to sleep on the streets.

Homelessness is a complex challenge comprised of many difficult parts. It will cost taxpayers in this county a massive amount of money to alleviate the problem. (KCRHA recently pitched a price tag of close to $12 billion.) Money is not limitless, nor is the patience of voters, so resources need to be effectively utilized and not squandered on inefficient bureaucracy, ideological battles or nice-sounding schemes that do not fix the problem.

I do not know if Dunn’s proposal to have the county pull out of the KCRHA partnership is the right way to go, but I am glad he is asking questions and pushing for intelligent answers.

