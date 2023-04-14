Here in the Pacific Northwest, we are used to living with the threat of low-probability, high-impact natural disasters. The Nisqually earthquake of 2001 rattles in recent memory, but that was just a teaser. We know that our region is susceptible to earthquakes up to Magnitude 9.0 — nearly 200 times stronger than Nisqually — so we make plans, policies and drills for when the “Big One” hits.

But there’s another looming natural disaster that we don’t talk about much — and unlike the mega quake, this one is entirely preventable: an asteroid strike.

Although the probability of a space rock “Big One” hitting in our lifetimes is significantly lower than a 9.0 quake, the potential devastation is much, much worse. An asteroid the size of Husky Stadium — a “city killer” — would be big enough to decimate the entire Seattle metro area. A half-mile-wide asteroid — a “civilization destroyer” — would cause long-term, global devastation (ask the dinosaurs). These are very low-frequency events (we’re talking every 20,000-500,000 years), but we are just as “due” for a giant impact today as we will be in another million years. It could happen any time.

As a planetary scientist — and someone who cares about the survival of humanity — I attended the eighth biennial Planetary Defense Conference last week to gauge how ready (or not) we are to protect Earth. Hosted by the International Academy of Astronautics at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria, the conference brought together scientists, engineers, policymakers, lawyers and emergency managers to discuss research on asteroid detection and deflection, and to simulate a response to a hypothetical impact threat.

I was struck by how much we have learned about asteroid hazards in recent years, and by how many nations are now investing in planetary defense. We heard from representatives from the European Space Agency, Japan, China, Nigeria, Brazil and New Zealand — in addition to NASA, FEMA and Space Force. The U.S. alone has increased its planetary defense spending by 4,000% in the past decade, in large part to launch NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirect (DART) mission.

DART was the world’s first asteroid deflection test. Last September, it intentionally smacked into the asteroid Dimorphos, a rock roughly the size of the Space Needle. The Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube spacecraft photographed the spectacular crash, and astronomers across the globe watched how the asteroid’s trajectory changed. Dimorphos’ speed decreased by 0.06 mph — not much, but enough to prove that, if sent early enough, a spacecraft could nudge an asteroid out of Earth’s way. To get a closer look at the crash site, the European Space Agency will send the Hera mission to Dimorphos in October 2024.

Despite these growing international efforts, I was disturbed to see how little we know about what hazards are out there. Although we’ve found and confirmed we’re safe from 95% of the large, “civilization destroyer” near-Earth Objects (NEOs), what worries me are the “city killer” NEOs. Those are harder to spot — astronomers have found less than half of them. That makes for an estimated 15,000 big rocks we have never seen, any one of which could reduce the Seattle area to rubble in a direct hit. Or, if one of them strikes in the Pacific — a more likely scenario — the mega-tsunami would devastate a much larger area. Soon the Vera C. Rubin Observatory (starting in 2024) and NASA’s NEO Surveyor space telescope (launching in 2028) will be scanning the skies for NEOs, but it will still take us decades to identify every potentially hazardous rock.

It is essential that we support efforts by NASA and others to detect NEOs, characterize them and prepare for a rapid response if we need to deflect one. We in the Pacific Northwest are no more susceptible to an asteroid impact than anyone else — but we may be better suited to understand the gravity of the threat, since we’re used to hearing about the “Big One.” We can also deeply appreciate that, unlike earthquakes, this natural disaster is preventable. If humanity invests now, then — when the time comes — we’ll be able to do much more than just duck, cover and hold.