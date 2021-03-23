As a “lofan” (white person), I am outraged about the violence faced by Asian women in America.

I served as a staffer to the late Ruby Chow, a King County Councilmember for 12 years. I witnessed firsthand the immense civic contributions made by Ruby; her daughter, Cheryl (Seattle City Council, Seattle School Board); Dolores Sibonga (Seattle City Council); and Ruth Woo (political king/queen-maker).

These women would have been outraged by this violence, but they would have worked harder to increase the power of women in politics.

Ironically, they might have preferred to be identified as Chinese, Filipina or Japanese-Americans, but this violence is uniting Asian communities.

President Joe Biden has warned us not to be silent in the face of this racist violence: “We cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act.”

Doug Eglington, Seattle