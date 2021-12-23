As we enter our second holiday season in the midst of the global pandemic, we may find ourselves settling even further into the proverbial “new norm,” a time of continued masking, frequent hand sanitizing, recommended social distancing and adjustments to the lifestyles to which we were accustomed just two short holiday seasons ago.

What we may not realize, however, is that health care professionals — particularly our often-underappreciated nurses — have made even further pandemic-related sacrifices and lifestyle adjustments, which have recently led to burnout, job fatigue, early-career exits and overall shortages among nurses.

We’re all privy to the local and national news headlines pointing to the increasing number of cases in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients. What you may not be hearing, however, is that there is an acute shortage of nurses in many of those hospitals, which often causes staffing issues, significant delays and potentially compromised care.

Recently, a large out-of-state hospital was reported to have only three full-time nurses in their ER for the day shift. (The normal staffing for nurses at this facility would be six). Additional on-site nurses are often staffed from outside hiring agencies, some of whom may not be familiar with that facility at all. Multiple acute care hospitals are often seeing 40 to 50 people at a time in their waiting room, all waiting to be seen. At yet another hospital, nurse managers (whether or not they are in clinical positions at that hospital) are being “asked” to work an eight-hour shift at that facility doing direct-patient care.

It’s important to keep in mind that, even though we’ve made great strides in the development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, and widespread vaccinations are becoming more available, we are still actively living through a pandemic. Emergency rooms still primarily remain the first source of care for those who need it (often after being transported by an ambulance). If you or a family member do require a trip to the ER this holiday season (or anytime soon, for that matter), please continue to keep in mind that wait times may vary, and staff nursing shortages may also continue to be the norm.

While cases of COVID continue to rise across the country, nurses are still, as they have always been, on the hospital and patient-care front lines in emergency rooms and other health care settings. They are the doers; the caretakers; the individuals who knowingly and selflessly enter a field that takes time away from their families, friends and personal lives. They are, in the spirit of the first “nurse advocate,” Florence Nightingale, the ones who “light the way” for their patients, in times of darkness.

Advertising

There will continue to be an increasing need for nurses, throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Together, we will get through this, guided by these trusted nurses and other health care professionals who lead the way on the front lines.

If you do find yourself on the other side of a hospital waiting room this holiday season, please be patient. Please be kind. Please respect the intake process. And if you have the opportunity, please … thank a nurse. It may just make a difference in their day.