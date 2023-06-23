Members of the Seattle City Council should put a photo of Eina Kwon by their beds and take a look at it every night when they go to sleep and every morning when they wake up.

Kwon is the pregnant woman who died, along with her unborn child, when she was shot last Thursday morning while sitting in a car with her husband waiting for a red light to turn green in Belltown. The alleged murderer is a man known to police because of his criminal record and his disturbed mental condition.

The man is far from the only person walking Seattle’s streets in a deeply agitated state, either due to drug addiction or mental health impairment or both. On any day, it is nearly impossible not to pass by someone yelling obscenities and epithets, fighting unseen demons. These troubled people engender pity and fear. Pity, because they urgently need help to find their way back to sanity. Fear, because it seems possible that all that anger and delusion could be turned against anyone.

Anyone like Eina Kwon.

Council members should also put up pictures of people who have died of drug overdoses in the city, although that many photos could fill an entire house. According to projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington will see 2,850 drug overdose deaths this year. A big share of those, of course, will be in the state’s biggest city – a city where the council failed to get in line with new state legislation that offers significant additional resources for dealing with the crisis on our streets.

In a recent column, my Times colleague, Danny Westneat, noted that in the carefully crafted legislation, “40 of the 48 pages are devoted to creating numerous pretrial diversion programs, treatment options and drug recovery centers to provide a host of paths away from both prosecution and the fentanyl life.”

A five-member council majority, however, rejected these new resources because the legislation includes minimal legal penalties for use of illicit drugs. The vote took place in a public meeting dominated by organized activists who were loud enough to scare Councilmember Andrew Lewis into voting no.

Advertising

Now the issue has been pushed off to a working group because that is how things are done in this town. What comes of that process is anyone’s guess, but it is easy to predict what will happen as the city council dithers: more people will die.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.