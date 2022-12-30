It’s a nerve-racking time to be a college senior. More than 1,000 technology companies have laid off a combined total of roughly 152,000 employees in 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi. Big Tech companies such as Meta, Amazon and Twitter are at the helm of the movement.

From my perspective — and one shared by my peers — this industry carnage is troubling. Layoffs of this scale are destined to have lasting consequences. Could these recent events have long-term effects on tech giants’ ability to recruit talent? As a senior at the University of Washington, and analyzing my generation, it’s obvious these layoffs will inspire increased rejection of Big Tech jobs by recent and soon-to-be graduates now and in the future.

To understand why a movement away from work at Big Tech companies is on the horizon, it’s necessary to understand the career priorities of Generation Z, those born after 1996. When pondering my own desired job description and asking my peers about theirs, it’s clear that we seek employers who promise to protect mental health, medical needs and a positive work environment. Additionally, stability in compensation is a priority, according to a recent McKinsey survey. Before the recent storm of layoffs, large tech firms made these exact career promises. Not to mention, Gen Z has had an obsession with the technology industry as highlighted by Deloitte research.

However, recent events have undermined the faith in major tech companies previously held by my university peers and myself. The following reasons are responsible: Big Tech is not as “safe” as it was widely believed, Gen Z prioritizes ethical corporate practices and graduating students are witnessing their peers being affected negatively.

Tech layoffs have happened before, but it’s been a while since significant layoffs have occurred. A long bull market of tech growth has created a veil of safety, positioning the companies as stable and sturdy. Now that layoffs have kicked off in 2022, the secure nature of Big Tech employment is up for debate as tens of thousands of employees are shown the door, while others remain uncertain if they’ll be next. For a generation driven by financial security and stability, this is a top-of-mind concern.

While some technology companies release employees in an effort to remain solvent, others do so in order to keep Wall Street analysts at bay. I don’t intend to claim whether these layoffs are justified or unjustified. Nevertheless, these events are being pondered as ethical dilemmas by many. Seventy-seven percent of Gen Z respondents in a Deloitte survey insisted on the importance of working at organizations that shares their values. Those who see Big Tech layoffs as unethical are less likely to take a job at those firms.

As university students approach graduation, and full-time work nears, the concerns will increase for students who start to truly experience how current events can affect them. In the case of tech layoffs, it could generate a movement against joining the very companies that once beckoned.

As Gen Z nervously enters the workforce, the old image of Big Tech’s highly secure jobs and ethical work cultures is changing. Turned off (or laid off) fresh graduates will be much less likely to pursue these jobs in the future as they reflect on the characteristics important to their careers and how Big Tech failed to satisfy those priorities when they were most vulnerable.