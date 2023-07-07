Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a devastating ruling striking down affirmative action. This practice, also known as “race-conscious admissions,” shaped the cultural landscape of higher education for more than 50 years. The ruling was particularly hard to digest given that this legal challenge was initiated by a group of Asian American students who claimed that Harvard University racially discriminated against them by denying them admission.

As an Asian American myself, I have personally gained from the “universal benefits” of having a diverse student population, as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson coined in her dissent.

When I first entered the University of Washington nearly a decade ago, it was the first time that I consistently saw other people of color everywhere that I went. Growing up in Olympia, the racial makeup of the schools I attended was not diverse.

At UW, I majored in Drama and the Comparative History of Ideas, two majors that challenge social structures and viewpoints through the power of storytelling. It became more common for me to take classes alongside Black, Latine and Indigenous students, who elevated and enhanced my perspective academically and personally through their varying frameworks for approaching real-world problems and issues. I became a more informed and motivated student because of my diverse peers.

And as a Vietnamese American student, I greatly benefited from not just being classmates and friends with Black, Latine and Indigenous students, but from the growing diversity within the large and multifaceted group that defines “Asian American.” While Asian Americans make up the wealthiest group of minorities in the United States, we also have the widest income gap compared to other racial groups. We are both the richest and most resourced, while also being some of the poorest and disadvantaged.

In my classes, I met students like me who also had immigrant or refugee families, but who also had completely different life experiences or financial standings. I took classes at the University of Washington with increasingly more Southeast Asian students who didn’t always share the same history or life circumstances as our East or South Asian counterparts. Within the Asian American umbrella, some Asian ethnicities face more uphill challenges than others staying enrolled or even graduating college. Hearing from other Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students allowed me to be a better advocate and ally for those marginalized, even within the Asian American community.

Washington voters banned affirmative action at public colleges in 1998, and the number of students of color on campuses plummeted.

When I attended UW, I remember a few of my Black classmates noting how few Black students attended the school. Just over 10 years ago only 2% of undergraduate students at the UW were Black — less than half the share of Washington state residents who are Black. At the same time, it was reported that Asian students represented about 24% of the student population. However, over a decade later, the percentage for Black students on campus has increased to nearly 5%.

With the Supreme Court’s repudiation of affirmative action last week, colleges and universities will struggle to address the cultural nuances, challenges, and social inequities that may preclude racial minorities, particularly Black, Latine and Indigenous students, from applying and being admitted to certain colleges and universities. While the legal landscape is shifting rapidly, President Joe Biden hopes to give colleges some backup options.

What’s puzzling is that even when affirmative action was implemented at Harvard earlier this year, the number of Asian American students admitted increased, while the number for Black and Latino students dropped, proving that an improvement, not a dissolution, of affirmation action is desperately in order. The group that successfully challenged affirmative action in higher education represented a few Asian American students, who did not represent the majority opinion of their peers; 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action, based on a voters survey between 2014-2022 conducted by AAPI Data.

I can’t help but ask, “Is only a certain stereotype of an Asian student benefiting from this Supreme Court ruling?” The answer, decidedly, seems to point, “Yes.” When we strike down affirmative action, only a few of us actually win.

And honestly, they don’t really win either. We should all continue to push for a more diverse and equitable system of education.