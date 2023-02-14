“Black Resistance” is the theme for Black History Month 2023, but what does this mean in action? For nearly half a millennium, resistance, resilience and joy have been fundamental elements of survival for African Americans, dating back to 1619 when the Maafa — or cultural genocide — disrupted Black life in the homeland of Africa.

During the Reconstruction era, we began to see the formation of historically Black colleges and universities and Black churches. Black resistance was essential to the long Civil Rights Movement — it took resistance to hold onto our humanity in the face of inhumane conditions like Jim Crow segregation, discrimination, police brutality, racism, sexism, poverty and the denial of human rights — in America!

In the Pacific Northwest, Black resistance has focused on charting a path toward equity. Black resistance in the 1950s and 1960s is what led to the passing of the Fair Housing Act in 1968, a campaign in Seattle that lasted more than a decade. Organizing, marching, boycotting, protesting, singing, demonstrating — all of these, among many others, are true acts of resistance and for Black people, they were and are necessary acts to attain justice and human rights. It is this resistance that changed unfair laws, legislation and religious practices in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Continuous effort of Black resistance is essential to finding equity in America. As history has shown us, it is one of the most reliant acts that we have in catalyzing change. With the Black Lives Matter movement, there is a continuum that has been a reminder and a call to action for America. Black resistance is calling on a nation to rise to the ideals and promises it professes to make — promises of fairness, safety, and peace and equal justice under the law, promises not yet fulfilled for far too many.

Art and artistic expression can be acts of resistance, and as president and CEO of the newly reopened Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) I seek to advance our mission to uplift and share the history of Black people — and the Black experience — through art and culture. The deep culture of African Americans in the Seattle area and the greater Pacific Northwest adorns the walls of NAAM and provides the community with expressive works to reflect and be inspired by.

Our new Colors of Life exhibit, featuring the work of four Black Pacific Northwest artists, allows us through abstract colors and shapes to reflect on the long tradition of Black resistance. The Long Walk to Hope gallery tells the story of 40 years’ time, with the annual King Day March for equity and justice, led by Black people in Seattle since 1983. We were honored when this year’s march culminated at the Northwest African American Museum for the first time in history.

The art at NAAM tells the stories that shaped our region in pursuit of justness. From 1913, when the first NAACP chapter in the Pacific Northwest was established in Seattle to the formation of the Seattle Black Panthers Chapter in 1968, art speaks to the magnitude of the power of Black resistance and celebrates the victories on the way to equity.

This Black History Month, NAAM hopes to serve as one way that Seattle reflects on Black resistance, both as history and an existing fight. With the history itself being often anything but beautiful, we are appreciative of the Black artists who share our history and experience in art forms, and support them in their acts of Black resistance, resilience and joy.