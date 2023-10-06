As Seattle moves out of its zombielike pandemic-era slumber, and the arts sector recovers from slumping ticket sales, I’d like to suggest that we have some fun. Arise, Seattleites, and go forth into your city! Seek joy and wonder by attending performances, meeting artists and relishing the places where art happens.

Artists, show us your work. Invite us to talk with you at your shows. Arts organization gatekeepers, open the doors! Encourage us to come to your places. If we can expect a hearty welcome, some refreshments and the promise of conversations that don’t look down on us, we’ll show up.

Seattle has been through a lot. Loneliness is an epidemic and our city has experienced well-meaning protests and despicable violence. After huddling in Zoom and staring at endless streams of whatever, we’re in need of companionship.

The arts are the best way to connect to each other, to life in our city and to our own imaginations. Encountering art shifts your head space and inspires new thinking. In this post-pandemic world, we’re going to need that. Businesses cry out for creative thinkers; education is hungry for new models of teaching and learning; and in civic life, we all are wondering how to be with each other again.

As new arts leaders are arriving, and workers are returning to the city, we have a chance to start afresh — to leave our online worlds and walk into that gallery we’ve passed by, listen to some music, see a play and hear a writer tell a story. The arts are sensory, and artistic work provokes conversations, reactions and awe.

People need to be together for this to happen.

Out of defensiveness and scarcity thinking, some arts organizations are slow to welcome anyone back. Maybe they feel disconnected. Instead of refashioning old job descriptions and staff charts, they could get active with the artists and audiences whom they serve.

Loosen up, arts administrators. Lose the corporate aspirations and develop artistic practices instead. Have fun with the whole art-making spirit. Invite artists to meetings! Instigate random parties! Refreshments!

No, this doesn’t happen by working remotely.

Spaces for the arts need to become places. “Spaces” are real estate parcels while “places” are real patches of earth seasoned with stories. Places are where things happen.

Take, for example, Ground Hum, a music and performance collaborative, that offers festivals around town. The group finds warehouses and spots “by the wayside,” as one member of the collaborative, Cameron Kelley, says. “It’s an uphill battle finding unique venues that can sustain our projects and ideas. We’re the type of people who could benefit from more creative spaces. That’s how we thrive.”

That freshness is what Seattle is craving.

Lori Goldston, a Seattle composer, musician, and arts activist, says: “When I travel to other cities around the world, I see big organizations welcoming artists as curators, and responding to artists who show up. Independent artists can approach organizations to produce new work and they’ll get a response. This is meaningful engagement. Not only will it pay off, but this is how places survive.”

I’ve spent my career innovating in the arts space — as a poet and as a co-founder of arts organizations and as the co-writer and producer of a film about the arts and gentrification in Seattle. What I’ve learned is that the art places that are most vibrant are the most welcoming.

It’s up to the rest of us to get up and go out. Ask yourself: Will I stay home and stream more stuff? Will I stop by a museum on the way home from the grocery? Or maybe see what’s up at Wa Na Wari, that cool house in the Central District that invites the whole neighborhood to make art and get together for a meal?

That’s the spirit.