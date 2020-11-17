Re: “Trump officials rush to auction off rights to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before Biden can block it” [Nov. 16, Nation]:

This is yet another reason I am excited about a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration. Unlike the present president and his craven disregard for the environment, science and the future, they understand how sacred the Arctic Refuge is and how any development of it will be bad for people, animals and the landscape. I have been fortunate to visit it, so I know its sublime beauty, how any oil rigs will leave permanent scars, and how it is sacred to Indigenous people of the region.

Let us show that we have learned from our past actions and can work together to protect this landscape forever. Please write your congressional representatives, incoming president-elect Biden and public land officials and urge them to not drill in ANWR.

David Williams, Seattle