Across the U.S., as our nation prepares to make major investments in our infrastructure, it is critical to remind workers and employers of the importance and value of Registered Apprenticeships.

The gold standard for workforce training and development, the Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeships are a time-honored, “earn-as-you-learn” model that open pathways to good-paying careers that provide better benefits and greater job security.

Under the program, Registered Apprentices receive a paycheck that is guaranteed to increase as they earn industry credentialing through a combination of classroom education, mentorship and hands-on career training. About 93% of workers who complete Registered Apprenticeships gain employment and earn an annual average starting wage of $77,000.

However, women and especially women of color remain severely underrepresented in these programs; in fact, women make up only 14% of active apprenticeships. In the male-dominated trades, less than 4% of apprentices are women. Discrimination, systemic barriers and other long-standing obstacles have historically prevented women from access to these opportunities, and left them segregated in low-paying jobs traditionally held by women. The time for change is now, and work is underway to dismantle the discriminatory barriers. Now is also the perfect time to ensure equity is woven into job creation through the country.

The Biden-Harris administration is making unprecedented investments in our nation’s infrastructure that will create good union jobs with family-sustaining wages and opportunities for women across the nation. We know that apprenticeships can be an avenue to getting women into these opportunities.

The department’s Women’s Bureau supports efforts to recruit, train and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs, as well as nontraditional occupations through the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program. Through this innovative program, award recipients provide support services and job skills training to prepare women for promising careers, while simultaneously helping employers to create a work culture where women can succeed.

Melissa Godsey of Seattle is one beneficiary of the WANTO program. After her release from prison, Melissa joined ANEW’s Trades Rotation Program and found mentorship, encouragement and community as she trained to become an installer at Prime Electric and a first-year apprentice in IBEW Local 46. “This program gave me hope for my future and allowed me to start something that was life changing …” Godsey said. “I have something I’ve never had: a path to self-sufficiency. I’m proud of myself and amazed and grateful to this program.”

In October, the Women’s Bureau marked its 30th year and celebrated three decades of collaborative efforts with community organizations to get more women into pre-apprenticeships, and Registered Apprenticeships and to connect them with stable, good-paying jobs. In its three decades, the Women’s Bureau has worked closely with its grant recipients and learned a lot about what needs to be done to recruit and retain women in apprenticeships. One of the important lessons we’ve learned is that women participate and succeed in job training programs at higher rates when they receive supportive services like child care.

Apprenticeships change lives. We are determined to break down barriers women face as they seek to enter these programs and then thrive once they do. It’s never been more important for us to advance training, employment, and return-to-work opportunities that connect women, and in particular, women of color, to higher-paying jobs, so that our nation’s economic recovery brings with it greater equity.