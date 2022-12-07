Hearing someone utter a phrase such as, “I see good things about Hitler,” it can be assumed one of two things is true. Either the person speaking is a rabid anti-Semite or is someone who has been sucked into history’s most despicable and pernicious big lie.

Ye, aka Kanye West, uttered those words in an interview with right-wing conspiracy maven Alex Jones on Jones’ Infowars show last week. Ye also said, “I like Hitler. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” The rapper’s dorky white nationalist buddy, Nick Fuentes, was on camera with him, grinning ear to ear as Ye expressed his affection for the man responsible for murdering 6 million Jews and starting a world war that took the lives of 50 million human beings.

I tentatively give Ye the benefit of the doubt and figure he is not truly a Nazi, which means he is a deluded fool who does not know what he is talking about. Either way, that kind of twisted bloviating coming from a major celebrity with a huge fan base is dangerous. There are millions of young people whose grasp of historical facts is tenuous at best, and they may take Ye’s words seriously. As proven generation after generation for at least two millennia, ignorant people looking for scapegoats to blame for their problems find Jews to be a convenient target.

Antisemitism has never been rational. Jews did not kill Jesus, the Romans did. Jews did not concoct secret, centuries-long schemes aimed at undermining Christianity or Islam; it is Jews who have been persecuted by more dominant faiths. Yet, decade after long decade, anti-Semites in country after country falsely identified Jews as the clandestine source of all social and economic ills until Hitler, the ultimate anti-Semite, set in place a genocidal program to wipe out every Jew in Europe. (Note to the reality-challenged: that is what is called a historical fact.)

If you “see good things about Hitler,” you are either incredibly ignorant or a bit of a monster yourself — or both. You are also an agent of an evil with roots so deep that it may never be eradicated. Nevertheless, like the most noxious of weeds, antisemitism must be chopped down every time its poisonous vines begin to spread.

