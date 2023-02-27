Remarking on President Joe Biden’s historic surprise visit to Kyiv, here is what Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz had to say: “On President’s Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went further: “The President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war. I cannot express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.”

I cannot express how loathsome I find these two MAGA Republicans and the rest of their ilk in Congress. In the biggest fight between freedom and tyranny in a generation, they are siding with the tyrant in the Kremlin.

Gaetz and Greene are co-sponsoring a bill in the U.S. House they have dubbed “The Ukraine Fatigue Act.” The measure seeks to end American support for the Ukrainians in their desperate war against Russian aggression. Were it to succeed, the pair would be responsible for condemning to political slavery millions of people who want nothing more than independence and a chance to unite their country’s destiny with Western democracies.

Fortunately, there are enough sane Republicans left in Congress that the bill has no chance of passing. Nevertheless, Gaetz, Greene and the so-called “America First” crowd will continue to use their megaphones in social media and Fox News to spew Russian propaganda and mislead a great many of their compatriots on the right. In this, they are exactly like the America First agitators in the 1930s who actively supported Nazi Germany and resisted President Franklin Roosevelt’s efforts to support the British people in their lonely fight against Adolph Hitler’s plan to conquer all of Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may wear an expensive suit instead of a brown fascist uniform. He may not sport a silly mustache or scream his speeches into a microphone, but his blandness does not conceal his similarities to the Nazi dictator. And the loud claims of patriotism asserted by the clownish Greene and Gaetz do not hide the fact that they are sycophantic apologists for an enemy of America.

