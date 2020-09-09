Re: “Justice Department questions racial justice training sessions held for Seattle city employees” [Sept. 6, Northwest]:

The Trump administration’s questioning of systemic-racism training for federal employees is contrary to all of the major companies in America. My company, one of the leading exporters of goods in America, has taken the opposite approach. Not only has it intensified identifying and addressing systemic racism, it is putting its money where its mouths is. It’s putting in place programs that assure inclusivity in the work force, from worker to CEO. And it is investing in programs that prepare the less privileged for higher-skilled jobs, while the so-called leader of the free world is appealing to people who want to be superior or have someone to blame if they are not. This has happened before, and it caused the slaughter of millions people.

Nathaniel Rand, Mukilteo