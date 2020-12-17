Re: “Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers wrong to join election attack” [Dec. 16, Opinion]:

Thank you for your editorial of the two from Washington state who joined the herd of the infamous 126 members of Congress. I am very offended by their attack on our mail voting system that has proven to be accurate and convenient to all citizens in Washington state.

Elected officials have the right to their opinion but not the right to bully their way in to change the outcome of an election. Some of us were not happy when President Donald Trump won in 2016, but we did not act in such a disgraceful manner.

Every newspaper in the country should print the names of all 126 politicians who have insulted our democracy so shamefully.

Fran Whitehill, Shoreline