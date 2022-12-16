People often ask how they can help save local newspapers.

Usually I suggest subscribing, donating to programs like our Investigative Journalism Fund and urging elected representatives to support the industry.

Another suggestion is to consider tipping the people delivering their newspapers, the unsung heroes of the business whom we call carriers.

This is especially welcome as the industry contracts and reconfigures for a more digital future, making some carrier jobs less certain but no less important.

The situation is especially tough in places where newspapers are turning to mail delivery, as I wrote about in a Nov. 30 column. It broke the news that The Daily Herald of Everett is switching to mail delivery on Jan. 3 and ending Sunday and Monday print editions.

A number of readers wrote to express their disappointment, which is tough to hear from longtime newspaper supporters. Several who started receiving papers by mail earlier this year said the service can be sporadic.

There’s no easy solution. I sympathize with people who count on receiving newspapers in the morning and on Sundays.

The situation is a difficult lesson in how local papers are struggling and looking for ways to evolve and survive, even as their coverage and the civic engagement and community it nurtures are needed more than ever.

This is also a reminder that it’s not just newsrooms that are bleeding, it’s the whole business — all the way out to independent carriers driving through sleet on dark mornings, to be sure customers get the news and stay informed.

That’s why the industry is desperate for federal support to stabilize, prevent further job losses and better compete with dominant tech platforms.

And it’s why subscribers might want to consider tipping their carrier this holiday season.

Not just Herald subscribers are affected by its changes. Because it contracts with The Seattle Times for delivery, and multiple papers are needed for some delivery routes to be economically feasible, The Times is also turning to mail in some areas.

The Times was already experimenting with mail delivery and using it in areas where it has had difficulty hiring carriers. It’s a relatively small percentage of subscribers but thousands are affected.

“They are upset, they’re our readers, they’re not happy,” said Greg Neisinger, who owns a Snohomish County news distribution service that contracts with The Times to deliver it and The Herald.

“It’s not going to be as bad as what people think it might be,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s not going to be home delivered, it’s going to be at your mailbox.”

Neisinger believes the changes aren’t about saving money as much as the struggle to find carriers, which mirrors labor challenges facing all sorts of industries.

“If you can’t fill a route … you send it to mail,” he said. “It didn’t used to be like that, you’d find people. Now we just can’t find people.”

Even the U.S. Postal Service is hard pressed to fill jobs, which can affect the reliability of newspaper delivery by mail.

An Everett subscriber who has been getting papers by mail since June said the promise of same-day delivery has fallen short. “The USPS has, at best, erratic mail delivery,” she told me via email.

Neisinger works with 16 carriers affected by routes shifting to mail. He offered work further south, out of Everett, and about half are making the shift. Several declined and opted to quit or retire.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to find positions and routes for everybody,” he said.

Many of the north-end carriers working with Neisinger are “lifers” who have delivered papers for 20 or 30 years. He’s been in the business for more than 43 years.

One such carrier spoke to me, on condition I don’t use her name. She delivered papers for about 30 years, starting with The Herald, after delivering the Seattle Post-Intelligencer as a child.

She has five routes to make a living, delivering around 400 papers on weekdays and more on Sundays.

“When we were told all our contracts were being terminated we stood there with our mouths open,” she recalled.

Afterward, she sent a Christmas card informing customers that home delivery would be ending.

“It stirred a big commotion — I was getting texts, phone calls, ‘what do you mean?’ ” she said.

“Most of them were from Herald customers. They were asking if they switched papers if they could still get delivery and I said, I’m sorry, no.”

She’s accepted a job Neisinger offered, working in an Everett warehouse, which may be supplemented with paper routes in different areas.

Neisinger is philosophical about the changes.

“Every negative thing, there’s always a positive thing,” he said. “You get hit with a negative thing you’ve got to find a positive thing to make it work.”

I’ll try to keep that in mind the next time I write about the journalism crisis and potential solutions, after sending an expression of gratitude to our outstanding carrier.