Baseball has always been the game that will break your heart.

There is something about the long season, the long history and the often-long stretches of time between pennant runs that makes baseball emotionally different from other sports. Think of the Chicago Cubs fans who agonized for 107 years before seeing their team return to the World Series, or the White Sox supporters who waited 87 years, or the Boston Red Sox devotees who did not escape the Curse of the Bambino for eight-and-a-half decades.

At least those generations of loyal baseball fans knew that their teams had once been to the big game and now they know the wait was not to be forever. Seattle Mariners fans have never seen their team in a single World Series game, the only team in Major League Baseball with such a dismal record.

After the Mariners returned to the playoffs last year, hopes were high that the 2023 season would finally see the stars align for the team. Through a roller coaster summer, hopes rose and fell as the Seattle crew had streaks of brilliance and then dips into the doldrums. They led the division for a while, but, at the very end, missed winning a spot in the playoffs.

There have been years when the Mariners truly captured the hearts of this city, particularly in the mid-1990s when Ken Griffey Jr., Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Alex Rodriguez and the rest of their brilliant cohort looked to be on the verge of rising to the top of the game. Too many seasons, though, the Mariners have disappointed.

In order to have your heart broken, you have to actually care. This current generation of Mariners have made us care, made us hope, made us believe something big is about to happen.

That is why the abrupt end of this season hurts more than it has in a long time.

