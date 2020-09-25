Re: “Seattle is an ‘anarchist’ city, along with Portland and New York, Trump administration says” [Sept. 21, Local]:

So now we have a new definition of anarchism. According to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, an anarchist city is one that doesn’t welcome President Donald Trump’s storm troopers to terrorize the local population.

Well, as they say, language evolves. Long live our great anarchist city.

Thomas Alden, Bellingham