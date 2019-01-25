The shutdown might give critics of “big government” pause.

Those who mouth facile criticisms of “big government” are, at last, being countered by the truth about who federal employees truly are and the importance of the jobs they do. That is the only silver lining to the longest shutdown of U.S. government ever.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons