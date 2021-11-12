My apartment looks down over the blacktop playground of an elementary school and out toward the lake and mountains. I meet my morning at this window. The silence of the year gone by is replaced by shrieks of delight as children race this way and that before the morning bell. It is a daily reminder of how much better off we are than we were, how much deeper joy permeates our city from our being back in school. And it’s a needed one. For we in the schools are not all right.

I leave each morning to teach at Garfield High School. One of the most difficult and important lessons to teach our young people is how to ask for help, how not to sit in silence or act out in avoidance when one struggles or suffers. The challenge draws, in great degree, from the difficulty we face in doing so ourselves.

So, I ask for help. Please.

It’s thus I put to the Seattle Public Schools a simple proposal. A proposal meant to address an acute crisis, but also one to serve as a long-term investment in a better relationship between the schools and the central office.

When educators fall ill, or our children fall ill, and we take a day from school, we draw upon a pool of substitutes to fill our positions. In the pandemic, this pool has run dry. Absent substitutes, we scramble to cover classes for our ill colleagues, forgoing the brief hour in our day set aside to plan lessons, grade, or catch a deep breath. And when we must take a day, guilt gnaws at us knowing our friends’ day is made acutely more difficult by our absence. It is early in the school year, yet already the strain of a pandemic in whose throes we remain, is breaking us to pieces.

I propose that every employee at the district office, from the superintendent down, put themselves in the substitute pool one day a month. Many of them were once teachers, and all of them, like us in the schools, have chosen a profession whose purpose is to build our city and our society by educating the young people who inherit responsibility.

Instead of relieving pressure, however, the district heaps it on us in predictable places. Their priorities lead us to administer a slate of standardized tests which, given the spacing of students required by a pandemic and by the companies that proffer these tests, we lack the classrooms, desks, computers and staff to administer.

Advertising

The events of this week only threw the distance between the district and the day-to-day of schools into greater relief. The closing of schools Friday was but a wave in a rising tide, evidenced by how the same forces flowed through schools all across the country.

Some districts saw the current and called off school in the name of the mental and emotional well-being of students and staff alike. In Seattle, the district decided instead to place blame on us, where we were piled upon by public opinion. Meanwhile, their internal communication took the tone of a lecture on how taking a day off affects others, as if we weren’t the ones who’ve been made punishingly aware of the impacts of an absence.

I hold no anger toward the district. I am grateful for all it has been able to do above and beyond other districts I have served. But frustration gets the better of me, and I am exhausted.

I believe the simple act of each district employee substituting in our schools one day a month is a real and practical solution to the acute crisis of this pandemic whose front lines encroach upon our schools. I believe further that it would be an invaluable investment in a better and more integrated Seattle Public Schools. And, finally, I believe it would be a powerful statement of intent as to what it means to be a team in this noble pursuit.