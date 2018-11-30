Did an alien probe visit our planet? If so, let's hope the home planet intervenes to keep us from destroying ourselves.

In October 2017, while scanning for near-Earth asteroids, telescopes on Hawaii’s Mount Haleakala spotted an unusual elongated object, a half a mile long, tumbling in an odd trajectory through our solar system. They named the object “Oumuamua,” translated roughly from Hawaiian messenger from afar. NASA called it the “first interstellar object to visit our solar system.”

Some scientists suggest Oumuamua may have been an alien probe. Harvard researchers say that Oumuamua “may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization,” propelled by “a lightsail of artificial origin.” Let’s hope so.

If this is so (albeit unlikely), Oumuamua would certainly have reported its observations back to its home planet. We can imagine the communiqué may have gone something like this:

“Urgent – Oumuamua to Home Planet, Earth ecological collapse imminent, rescue needed:

When we last visited Earth thousands of Earth years ago, we found a lush, beautiful, intact planetary biosphere — millions of unique sentient life-forms, living and evolving together in exquisite harmony. Clear flowing liquid water, adequate gravity, warmth, vast forests, mountains, stable climate, rich oceans, efficient photosynthesis and nutrient cycling, and a breathable atmosphere. Earth was then a spectacular oasis of life in the cold dark vacuum of space. One evolving primate species, Homo sapiens, caught our attention, but at the time seemed benign.

We made contact with a few advanced species (whales, wolves, wallabies, etc.), and let them know we were friends and would continue to check in on them from time to time. They welcomed us, and invited us back.

However, on our recent flyby of Earth, we regret to report that H. sapiens has speciated into a barbaric, ignorant, self-obsessed subspecies — Homo horribilis. While H. sapiens itself has produced great beauty — art, poetry, music, science, philosophy, literature, and sustainable economies — its horribilis offshoot has become the most violent, cruel, selfish, destructive life form we have yet encountered on our intergalactic journeys. H. sapiens and horribilis live side-by-side, seldom socialize or interbreed, and remain in constant struggle.

We can report with certainty that H. horribilis is destroying the biosphere of Earth, the future for most life-forms with it. Since we were here last, the subspecies has destroyed most of the planet’s forests, grasslands, wetlands, lakes, rivers, fish, wildlife, and oceans; it continues to dig and burn fossil carbon, dangerously destabilizing planetary climate; it has overpopulated into the billions; it has poisoned the entire biosphere with its toxic chemicals; and it is single-handedly causing a mass extinction of life on Earth. As a result, the planet is in ecological collapse and becoming uninhabitable. In all of our interstellar exploration, we have never witnessed such dysfunctional, pathological, destructive behavior.

This one violent subspecies has killed millions of one another in a quest for power, territory, and glory; it concentrates and maintains power and wealth among a small number, disadvantaging all others; some live in opulence while millions starve and die in extreme poverty; it continually threatens each other with nuclear weapons that other advanced civilizations abandoned eons ago; it tortures and enslaves one another; it kills sentient non-humans for fun; it disconnects from the natural world within a synthetic menagerie of glass, concrete, steel, asphalt, and mind-numbing entertainment; it denies fact, truth, science, and its precarious situation; and oddly, it often chooses its most ignorant as its leaders.

It is possible that the wisdom and intelligence of H. sapiens may still redirect this catastrophic evolutionary trajectory for the planet. But without external help, this seems unlikely.

As Earth is in advanced stages of ecological collapse and becoming uninhabitable, we advise immediate intervention to save the planet.

We recommend intense education and re-enlightenment of the horribilis subspecies regarding the essential life services provided by their tiny, beautiful, wet blue oasis in space, and its imminent ecological collapse due to their negligence. Hopefully, they then will recognize their self-destructive folly, and choose to change. If not, then we recommend urgent relocation of all H. horribilis from Earth to another less remarkable planet elsewhere far distant in the galaxy.

Oumuamua over and out.”