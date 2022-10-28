A new Seattle Times poll of Washington voters indicates that most people in this state have worries about the future of American democracy. Forty percent say democracy is “holding firm but is threatened” while an almost equal number believe it is “weakening and may collapse.” Only 13% see it as “strong and resilient.”

Republicans, Democrats and independents all express high levels of concern. However, there is a disturbing irony in the bleak attitude of Republicans. While they are the most pessimistic about the state of our democracy, that pessimism is primarily based on the insidious fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and the current conspiracy-driven fear that future elections will be rigged by nefarious, anti-American forces (also known as Democrats).

It is actually this Big Lie – promulgated by Trump and his confederates and now promoted by GOP candidates all over the country – that is the biggest single threat to democracy in the United States. The malign falsehood has gained such power that it has resulted in widespread intimidation of election workers, armed right-wing vigilantes scaring off voters at drop boxes in places such as Arizona, legislation passed by several Republican legislatures curtailing voting rights and, of course, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans are right to worry about the threat to democracy, but they are oblivious to the reality that the danger emanates from within their own ranks.

