Re: “Amazon’s plastic waste could encircle globe 500 times, conservation group claims” [Dec. 15, 2020]:

I am very glad somebody is taking note of Amazon’s plastic-waste glut. Its plastic-lined paper mailers are not recyclable, and its air pillows and plastic mailers are not recyclable in Seattle since our recycler does not accept plastic bags. Here, and in the hinterlands, plastic bags have to be taken to a (mythical?) plastic bag recycling center. Everyone who does that, please raise your hand.

Seeing no hands, I rest my case.

Time for biodegradable packaging to become mandatory!

Frank Mitchell, Seattle