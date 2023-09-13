Hey, kids, get out your pencils. It’s time for a multiple-choice quiz.

Question one: Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy has opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden because:

A) McCarthy is bowing to pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for Biden’s impeachment to boost his own campaign to get back into the White House before he is sent to prison.

B) McCarthy is appeasing the militant right-wing members of his caucus, who are still threatening to remove him from the speaker’s job if they do not get everything they demand.

C) McCarthy sincerely believes Biden has committed a high crime or misdemeanor.

Answer: It is either A or B and probably both A and B, but it sure ain’t C.

Question two: McCarthy decided to launch this impeachment process without a vote of the entire House (even though he criticized his predecessor, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for taking a similar unilateral action) because:

A) McCarthy suddenly decided Pelosi was a real smart gal after all.

B) McCarthy did not want to force his caucus to take a tough vote because he always puts the welfare of others ahead of his own political career.

C) McCarthy had no other choice because, since a few members of his caucus are not showboating extremists, he probably lacked the votes he needed to get the impeachment inquiry approved.

Answer: If you guessed C, you are correct. If you guessed A or B, you have likely never even heard of Kevin McCarthy.

And, finally, question three: What is the best characterization for the majority of House Republicans:

A) Trump sycophants.

B) Amateurs who barely understand how the federal government works.

C) A clown show.

Answer: All of the above.

