After two long years of having our social lives circumscribed by the threat of COVID-19, restrictions instituted by Washington and King County to thwart the spread of the coronavirus are being loosened.

The omicron variant appears to be fading. Infection and hospitalization rates are dropping. In response, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that the mandate for masks to be worn in most indoor spaces will be lifted on March 21. That includes schools, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and bars. Vaccine verification requirements will also be eliminated in most situations. That will happen in King County on March 1.

Before you rush off to party without your mask and your vaccination card, however, you need to know that King County is keeping the masking rule in place until there is further evidence that the pandemic is really on its way out the door. The county’s retention of the mask mandate will create a curious situation where folks in parts of the state who have not done as well getting vaccinated can toss their masks while residents of King County, where the vaccination rate is particularly high, will still be expected to keep their face coverings in place.

That disparity may not be widely resented in the county. Most people in the Seattle metropolitan area have been dutiful in getting shots and keeping masks handy, and it has paid off. In fact, it would be no surprise if some people are unhappy with the elimination of the vaccination requirement in bars and restaurants. Are local liberals ready to dine among anti-vaxxers?

In some ways, abnormal has become normal. It no longer feels utterly foreign to think twice about where we go and who we see and how to best protect ourselves and our loved ones from the pandemic. A burden has become a habit.

It is very good news that we are so close to seeing coronavirus restrictions lifted. It is what we have all wanted for many long months. But do not be surprised if it takes time to adjust to the new reality and just as long to be convinced it is not merely a pause before another variant brings all the rules back.

