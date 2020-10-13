Re: “Celebrated pilot Capt. Sully urges further updates to Boeing’s 737 MAX” [Oct. 9, Boeing & Aerospace]:

Although Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger brings up many good points to enhance aircraft safety, I strongly disagree as to what may have gotten the situation of the 787 MAX crashes to where it is today.

Automation is a wonderful tool for the commercial pilot. It began in the later half of the 20th century, relieving the pilot of reliance of many workloads when operating an aircraft. Manual operation of the aircraft (hands on) in all phases of flight seemed to disappear when routine and appropriate. I observed this when I was a commercial airline pilot during that era.

The focus and creed of operating any aircraft, then and today in an emergency, is control and to fly the aircraft first and then seek the problem. Every individual — starting pilot training, military service, commercial or private — must be guided by that understanding.

Capt. Thomas Frey, Mercer Island