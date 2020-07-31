Re: “Republicans, Dems face off over next aid package” [ July 28, Nation & World]:

The GOP pandemic-aid package is woefully inadequate and misdirected. It puts money into the pockets of arms manufacturers, into building an expensive FBI office and into giving liability protection to businesses. But it doesn’t protect folks from eviction or give them money to simply survive. States and cities need cash to make up for lost revenue. Between 20 million and 30 million Americans need cash right now to make their rent and mortgages, car payments and to put food on the table. The $600 weekly unemployment benefits need to continue.

We already have a horrendous homeless problem in Seattle. It would be cruel to make it worse.

Ellie Duffield, Seattle